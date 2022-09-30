TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 million, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

