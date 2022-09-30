TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 million, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
