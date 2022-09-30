TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Sells $172,693.95 in Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) Director Randy H. Thurman sold 40,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $172,693.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:TFFP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 226,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,638. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $103.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.78. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22,835.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

