TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Sells $172,693.95 in Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) Director Randy H. Thurman sold 40,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $172,693.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
TFF Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ:TFFP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 226,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,638. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $103.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.78. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $9.96.
TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22,835.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals
TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.