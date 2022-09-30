The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Down 31.2% in September

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the August 31st total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

The Glimpse Group Trading Down 14.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRAR traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $5.21. 162,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,653. The Glimpse Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in The Glimpse Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies.

