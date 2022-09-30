The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price to $10.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATUS. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research raised Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 98,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,666 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,178 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

