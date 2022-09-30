The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,450 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GT. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GT. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 5.9 %

GT opened at $10.49 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.