The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Update

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,400 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 639,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 281.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The GPT Group to a “sell” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.
The GPT Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GPTGF remained flat at $2.75 during midday trading on Friday. The GPT Group has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.
About The GPT Group
The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.
Featured Stories
