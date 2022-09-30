The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.85

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.85 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The Merchants Trust Price Performance
Shares of MRCH opened at GBX 495.50 ($5.99) on Friday. The Merchants Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 485 ($5.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 592 ($7.15). The stock has a market cap of £672.44 million and a PE ratio of 330.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 547.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 556.60.
About The Merchants Trust
