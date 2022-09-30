The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.85

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.85 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Merchants Trust Price Performance

Shares of MRCH opened at GBX 495.50 ($5.99) on Friday. The Merchants Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 485 ($5.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 592 ($7.15). The stock has a market cap of £672.44 million and a PE ratio of 330.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 547.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 556.60.

Get The Merchants Trust alerts:

About The Merchants Trust

(Get Rating)

See Also

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.