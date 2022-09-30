The Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,032.61

Shares of The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,032.61 ($12.48) and traded as low as GBX 968 ($11.70). The Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 997.50 ($12.05), with a volume of 1,145,828 shares.

The Monks Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,031.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,012.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58.

About The Monks Investment Trust

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

