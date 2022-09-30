The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 19,508.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 72,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,726. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average is $89.45. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.