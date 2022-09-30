The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is Welch Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Southern comprises 3.1% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $50,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $2,282,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 137,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Southern by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 45,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Shares of SO opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

