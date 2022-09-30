The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,312.00

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,312 ($15.85) and last traded at GBX 1,319.50 ($15.94), with a volume of 194539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,404.50 ($16.97).

WEIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($23.92) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,020 ($24.41) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,943.13 ($23.48).

The firm has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2,128.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,527.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,546.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 13.50 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is 36.06%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

