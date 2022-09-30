The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 507,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,951 shares during the period. Western Union comprises approximately 3.3% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Western Union worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,384,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Western Union by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,647,000 after acquiring an additional 898,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Western Union by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,359,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,183,000 after acquiring an additional 639,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

Western Union stock remained flat at $13.56 during midday trading on Friday. 128,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,395. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.