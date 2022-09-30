TheStreet Upgrades Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.44.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Trading Down 3.4 %

TPR opened at $28.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.