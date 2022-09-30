THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
THK Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS THKLY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 39,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. THK has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.16.
THK Company Profile
