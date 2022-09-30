THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THKLY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 39,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. THK has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.16.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

