Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at MKM Partners

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at MKM Partners to $69.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

THO traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.71. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.05.

Insider Transactions at Thor Industries

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thor Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,600,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,500,000 after purchasing an additional 897,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

