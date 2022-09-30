Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

TDW opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $928.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.40. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $28.79.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.45 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 21.84%.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 560,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,669,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,646,487.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Tidewater by 131.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 39,757 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

