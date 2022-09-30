Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Barclays

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 30.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Tilray Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of TLRY opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.51. Tilray has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,924,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,295,911.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Tilray by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Tilray by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

