Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $77.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Timken to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Timken Stock Down 3.7 %

TKR opened at $58.85 on Friday. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.32. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Timken by 3.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Timken by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 422,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 14.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 223,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

