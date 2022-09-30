Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Titan International by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 730,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Titan International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,397,000 after buying an additional 265,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Titan International by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 313,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 221,050 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth $2,064,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Titan International by 87.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 345,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 161,360 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Price Performance

Shares of TWI opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $769.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Transactions at Titan International

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Titan International had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Titan International news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,023.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.