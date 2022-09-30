TOP Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $100,918.00 (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, TOP has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOP coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOP has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $100,918.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,290.67 or 1.00045544 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00059153 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00065632 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00082482 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling TOP

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

