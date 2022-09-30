TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a hold rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.50.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $165.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 264,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 123,572 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in TopBuild by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.