Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TXG. TD Securities dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$21.31.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$9.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.96. The stock has a market cap of C$811.23 million and a PE ratio of 4.52. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.07 and a 1 year high of C$17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$299.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

