Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,400 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the August 31st total of 1,053,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Toro Energy Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of TOEYF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,650. Toro Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

