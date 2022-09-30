Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,400 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the August 31st total of 1,053,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Toro Energy Stock Up 10.4 %
Shares of TOEYF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,650. Toro Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Toro Energy
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toro Energy (TOEYF)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.