Toro (NYSE:TTC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Stock Down 0.4 %

TTC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.48. 551,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.76. Toro has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $106.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toro news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,371 shares of company stock worth $1,664,872 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Toro by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

