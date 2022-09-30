Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Down 21.3% in September

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,400 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 343,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 135.2 days.

Toshiba Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TOSBF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.35. Toshiba has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

