Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Down 21.3% in September

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,400 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 343,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 135.2 days.
Toshiba Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TOSBF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.35. Toshiba has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95.
Toshiba Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toshiba (TOSBF)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.