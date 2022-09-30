TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Cowen

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Cowen from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $46.65 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

