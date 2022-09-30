Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 114 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,516 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.18. 250,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,771,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.66. The company has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a PE ratio of 98.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $148.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

