Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 629 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.8% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $21,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.08. The company had a trading volume of 795,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,713,585. The firm has a market cap of $164.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.13. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

