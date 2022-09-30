Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,613 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in FedEx by 11,807.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 24,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after purchasing an additional 488,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded down $3.79 on Friday, hitting $148.52. 253,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,410,639. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.61 and a 200-day moving average of $214.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

