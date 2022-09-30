Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $232.96. 55,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,545. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.17 and its 200 day moving average is $244.78. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

