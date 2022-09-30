Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 10,008 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 79,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,518,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,918,000 after buying an additional 25,501 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $56.09. The stock had a trading volume of 722,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,343,278. The stock has a market cap of $242.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

