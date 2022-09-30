Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 18,639 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,639 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 328,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,485,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.69. 656,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,022,522. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $68.48 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

