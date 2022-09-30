TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Short Interest Update

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,200 shares, an increase of 484.6% from the August 31st total of 107,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Trading Down 0.1 %

YTPG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 3,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,713. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YTPG. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth $37,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.