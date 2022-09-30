Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 11,555 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 451% compared to the typical volume of 2,097 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average is $85.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

