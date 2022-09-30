Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635,477 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,408.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

