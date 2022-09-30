Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Washington Federal makes up about 0.2% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAFD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 5.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $41.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of WAFD opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.81. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

