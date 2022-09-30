Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 476 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEU. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,099,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 66,436 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEU opened at $28.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

