Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 7,840 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUV opened at $8.37 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

