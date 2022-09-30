TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
TransGlobe Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock opened at GBX 245 ($2.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 272.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 303.39. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 152.50 ($1.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 438.50 ($5.30).
About TransGlobe Energy
See Also
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.