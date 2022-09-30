TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

TransGlobe Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock opened at GBX 245 ($2.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 272.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 303.39. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 152.50 ($1.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 438.50 ($5.30).

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

