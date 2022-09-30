Travel Care One Day Volume Hits $19,356.00 (TRAVEL)

Travel Care (TRAVEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Travel Care has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. One Travel Care coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Travel Care has a total market cap of $183,409.34 and approximately $19,356.00 worth of Travel Care was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Travel Care alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,419.00 or 1.00025669 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00067965 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00065052 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00082787 BTC.

Travel Care Coin Profile

Travel Care is a coin. Travel Care’s total supply is 208,987,490 coins and its circulating supply is 205,988,990 coins. Travel Care’s official Twitter account is @TravelCareToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Travel Care

According to CryptoCompare, “Travelvee is a decentralized community of people who choose the best among exclusive offers for the purchase of hotel and tourist services of all levels, made only by them at their request from participants of the Travelvee platform: hotels, resorts, villas, chalets, apartments, cottages, gempling, houses for holidays, motels, hostels. TRAVEL is an Ethereum-based token. The main function of the TRAVEL token is to pay the annual subscription fee for all subscribers Travelvee – which provide accommodation services in hotels, other tourist destinations and services on the Travelvee platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travel Care directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travel Care should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travel Care using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travel Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travel Care and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.