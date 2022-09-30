TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Short Interest Up 27.1% in September

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $3,331,720.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,795,414 shares in the company, valued at $234,112,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at $309,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $3,331,720.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,795,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,112,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,513 shares of company stock worth $17,375,391 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 31,744 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 116,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

THS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

