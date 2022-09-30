Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Acquires 35,759 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,759 shares during the period. Terminix Global comprises 2.1% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Terminix Global worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,402,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,608,000 after buying an additional 1,732,896 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,937,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,447,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,533 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 373.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,941,000 after purchasing an additional 888,617 shares during the period. Finally, MIG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,478,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

TMX stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

