True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Update

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 872.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TUERF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of TUERF stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

