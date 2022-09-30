Truist Financial Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $170.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMZN. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.49.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.99 and its 200 day moving average is $129.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,894.7% during the second quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6,679.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $49,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,805.4% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 36,920 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,578.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,434,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $258,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

