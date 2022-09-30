Truist Financial Trims National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Target Price to $61.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

National Health Investors Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NHI stock opened at $55.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.86.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.58%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1,177.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 566.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

