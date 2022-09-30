TSP Capital Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,829 shares during the period. Xperi accounts for approximately 4.7% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Xperi by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Xperi by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,391. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.85. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

