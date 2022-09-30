TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,073,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. AgroFresh Solutions makes up 2.2% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of AgroFresh Solutions worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.59. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

