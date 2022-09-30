Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TKYVY remained flat at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, commercial, small business, retail, and investment banking services in Turkey and internationally. It offers time and demand deposits, accumulating accounts, repos, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, ECA covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, and draft facilities.

