Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 57,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Twin Vee Powercats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VEEE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.45. 115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,624. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. Twin Vee Powercats has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $8.80.

Institutional Trading of Twin Vee Powercats

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEE. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Twin Vee Powercats by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 242,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

