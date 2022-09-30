Ubex (UBEX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14.00

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $106,734.00 and $14.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00087805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00065978 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00030822 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007752 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

